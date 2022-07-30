Search icon
Viral photo shows IAS Athar Khan dancing with fiancé Mehreen Qazi

The viral picture of Athar and Mehreen, who are dressed in traditional Indian attire, shows off their wonderful chemistry.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Mehreen Qazi recently shared a picture of her dancing with her fiance, Athar Aamir Khan. Athar Aamir Khan, the second-place scorer in the UPSC class of 2015, recently announced his engagement to Dr Mehreen Qazi on July 2. On social media, the couple's viral photo is setting major relationship goals. The viral picture of Athar and Mehreen, who are dressed in traditional Indian attire, shows off their wonderful chemistry.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

The two were dancing together when the photo was shot. Dr Mehreen Qazi shared the picture on her Instagram account with caption that reads, “To forever and beyond”. So far, more than 28,000 users have liked the post and over 200 users have commented.

One user wrote, “Very happy for both of you”. While another commented, “Grace and elegance Stunning shot”.  

Athar was initially married to IAS Tina Dabi, after being in marriage for two years, couple got separated through mutual divorce.

READ | Viral Video: Indian Coast Guard hoist tricolour underwater as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

 

