IAS Athar Aamir wishes wife Mehreen Qazi on her birthday with a special message, check pictures (Photo: Insta/Athar Aamir)

Mehreen Qazi birthday: IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi is celebrating her 30th birthday on Friday. On this special day, Athar has wished his wife with a special message and has also shared some cute pictures of himself and Dr Qazi. This is the first birthday of Dr Qazi after her marriage.

The couple, who enjoys a massive fanbase on social media, got married in October last year. Since then, the duo shares pictures on their respective social media accounts. In a special message to Dr Qazi, the second UPSC topper of 2015, Athar expressed his love for her wife.

"Wishing you a very very happy birthday my sunshine! I want to take this moment to tell you that I love you more than you can ever imagine & I can ever express. You are my world, my heart & my zuv! May God bless you with infinite joy, happiness & health. I love you," IAS Athar wrote in his Instagram post with two heart emojis. Now, without much ado, check out Athar's Instagram post below:

IAS Athar Aamir and Dr Mehreen Qazi got engaged on July 2, 2022, and later tied the knot in October. Mehreen Qazi is an Indian Physician who often hit the headlines and came into the limelight after she got engaged to IAS Athar Aamir Khan.

For the unversed, Dr Qazi is the second wife of Athar, who earlier married IAS Tina Dabi. Mehreen Qazi holds a UK Licence and Board Certification in Internal Medicine.

Dr Qazi was born on January 20, 1993, in Srinagar, India. Soon after completing her school education, Qazi attended Queen Mary College at the University of London to pursue a PGDIP in Obstetrics and Medical Gynaecology. She also often shares her pictures on her Instagram account.