Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced this week, know websites and steps to check scores online

Weather update: Light rains lash parts of Delhi, Noida; IMD issues orange, red alert for 7 states; check forecast

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares new family photo, says 'cherish every moment'

IAS Athar Aamir Khan has also reacted to his wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new post.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 05:58 AM IST

IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi often shares pictures from her personal and professional life. On Monday, Qazi shared another photo with IAS Officer Khan's family. In the picture shared on Instagram, she can be seen along with Athar, his father, mother and others.

Athar also reacted to the picture calling Qazi the most amazing person. In her post, Dr Qazi wrote, "Family is not just about blood, it’s about love, support, and the bond that we share. I'm so grateful to have such an amazing family who have welcomed me into their family with open arms."

She added, "My father-in-law and mother-in-law have given their children a beautiful upbringing, and I'm constantly inspired by their humility, kindness, and love. Being a part of this family has been a blessing, and I cherish every moment spent with them. I love you all so much."

Reacting to the picture, IAS Athar wrote, "And you are sweetest and most amazing person! Indeed apple of our eyes." Check out the post here:

 

 

Athar Aamir Khan hails from Anantnag, Kashmir. His father, Mohammad Shafi Khan, is a teacher, while his mother is a homemaker. Athar has two siblings, a younger brother, and two younger sisters. Athar Khan and Mehreen Qazi tied the knot in October 2022.

