IAS Athar Aamir Khan’s wife Mehreen Qazi shares pic from her Haldi ceremony, husband has adorable reaction

IAS Athar Aamir Khan’s wife Dr Mehreen Qazi posted a new photo on Instagram which has left netizens dazzled by her beauty and poise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Dr Mehreen Qazi's new Instagram post (Photo - Mehreen Qazi/Instagram)

IAS Athar Aamir Khan made headlines when he got married to Dr Mehreen Qazi in 2022, and the couple has been active on social media ever since, posting romantic photos on Instagram. This time, the IAS officer’s wife has taken to Instagram to post a few solo shots, dazzling her fans.

Due to the popularity of Mehreen Qazi and IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, whatever they post on Instagram goes viral instantly. This time Qazi took to Instagram and posted a few solo photos, after which her husband have an adorable reaction.

The photo shared by Dr Mehreen Qazi is from her haldi ceremony during her wedding festivities with her husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan, who had a romantic reaction to her photos.

Dr Mehreen Qazi posted a series of photos on Instagram where she is dressed in a deep red ethnic salwar suit, adorned with matching gold earrings and accessories. Her hands and feet are adorned with henna, and she is posing in the photos with grace.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr. Mehreen Qazi (@dr_mehreen)

 

Mehreen Qazi looks like the epitome of beauty and grace as she was decked up head to toe in ethnic wear, giving serious wedding season vibes to her fans. Her Instagram post went viral instantly and has garnered over 20,000 likes till now.

Instagram users were not the only ones who were dazzled by her look, as her husband IAS officer Athar Aamir also couldn’t contain his love and posted an adorable reaction to her photos. Keeping it subtle, Athar Aamir Khan commented three hearts on her photos.

IAS Athar Aamir Khan and Mehreen Qazi got married last year in July, and have been posing for the ‘Gram in romantic photos ever since. Athar Aamir Khan was previously married to IAS officer Tina Dabi and is posted in the Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

