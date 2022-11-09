Search icon
'Nothing matters when we are together': IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen shares new pictures with husband

IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Mehreen Qazi has shared new pictures on her Instagram account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:57 PM IST

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan and his wife Dr Mehreen Qazi frequently share photos as they are quite active on social media. Whatever they post, goes viral in no time. The couple recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. 

After getting married, Athar and Mehreen both share their pictures on Instagram. Now, Mehreen Qazi has shared new pictures with her husband on her Instagram.

Athar and his wife Mehreen Qazi are standing together in an open field. Athar is wearing a white kurta pyjama, while Mehreen Qazi is seen in green attire.

Check out the new post here:

 

