IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares first photos after wedding, Internet hearts it

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Athar Aamir Khan, the UPSC topper of 2015, married Dr Mehreen Qazi a few days ago. The adorable couple took to their respective Instagram handles to share pictures of them exchanging wedding vows. Now Mehreen has treated her massive fan following on social media by sharing her latest pictures.

In the viral picture, Mehreen is seen donning a beautiful Mehndi-colored lehenga and posing stylishly wearing bangles in her hands. She is looking absolutely stunning in the pictures.

Earlier, Athar announced his wedding with Dr Qazi by sharing a video from his wedding on social media. The video depicts special moments between the Athar and Mehreen families. It captures the pair's blissful expressions. The most remarkable sequence in the video is the three magical words of 'Qubool Hai'.

Who is Mehreen Qazi?

Mehreen was born and raised in Kashmir like Athar Aamir Khan himself. She is now a doctor by profession and has completed her master's degree in medicine. Mehreen is currently working as a research fellow at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi. She also studied at Ambedkar University in Delhi.

Aamir and Tina love story

Coming back to Aamir and Tina, the two were toppers who met in Mussorie during their training. After their training ended, they got married on April 7, 2018. Their interfaith wedding came into the limelight and was attended by a number of political leaders. Tina Dabi topped the UPSC 2015 exam while Athar stood second. However, their union did not last long as they both filed for divorce in November 2020, which was later granted in August 2021. After the divorce, Tina married IAS Pradeep Gawande in 2022.