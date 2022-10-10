Mehreem Qazi shares wedding pictures on Instagram with romantic caption, IAS Athar Aamir Khan reacts

Representational Image

In the list of handsome IAS, IAS Athar Aamir Khan and Dr. Mehreen Qazi got married. On October 1, the couple officially became one. Since then, congratulations have been flooding his social media account. The couple has been garnering attention since getting engaged by posting pictures and videos on Instagram.

As a result, Dr. Mehreen shared pictures of herself and husband Athar Aamir while writing a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Tagging her husband, Begum Mehreen writes, “I stand here with my heart filled with pride and love that I am taking this step with you. I don't know about seven lives but I know till the moment I am breathing in this life and the life beyond, my heart will take your name with every beat. I have dreamt and waited for all the versions of love till I met you and you changed all of it to give me the most beautiful love story ever. l have always yearned for perfection and you taught me how imperfection is what brings the most joy and love to perfect lives. And how imperfections brought us as two souls and united them into one. You are my calm on the stormiest days. My peace in the most bizarre situations and the home I want to return to after every disaster.”

At the same time, IAS Athar Aamir Khan, while replying to the post of wife Mehreen, wrote that I am blessed to have you in my life. Can't thank the almighty enough. You have made it so beautiful by coming into my life. I love you.