IAS Athar Aamir Khan pens heartfelt note for father, wife Dr Mehreen Qazi reacts

IAS Athar Aamir Khan shared a photo with his father on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. The post has so far garnered over 52k likes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

IAS Athar Aamir Khan shares elegant photo waith father | Photo: Instagram

Our social media feeds are overflowing with people sharing the sweetest posts with their fathers to mark International Father's Day. One of those millions of people is IAS officer Athar Amir Khan. IAS Athar Amir took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself with his father. 

Sharing the picture, IAS Khan wrote, "You have been my inspiration, my best friend, my best teacher, my strength and the reason for everything I have. I really don’t know how do I thank Almighty enough for making me your son! Happy Father’s Day Abuji."

In the photo, both the IAS and his father are seen formally dressed and look gorgeous. Although, the post has received many comments from people who shower love on the father-son duo, Dr Mehreen Qazi's heart reaction still remains the most special. 

The post has so far been liked by over 52k people. 

