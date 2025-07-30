Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ISRO successfully launches NISAR satellite to track climate threats from space

IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh set for Test debut, can India's new-look pace attack level the series?

Gurmeet Choudhary dedicates his career, success to Debina Bonnerjee, reveals mantra for successful marriage: 'Usne mujhe bigadne se roka' | Exclusive

Katrina Kaif's oversized shirt sparks pregnancy rumours as she heads to Alibaug with Vicky Kaushal - Watch viral video

'I would like to play': Internet melts as baby elephant hugs man in heartwarming viral video

Aamir Khan slammed for lying about Sitaare Zameen Par's YouTube release: 'Sher aaya sher aaya kab tak chalega'

US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on India from...

'Won’t be able to throw again....:' Neeraj Chopra reveals career-threatening injury that forged his mindset

THIS state declares public holiday on July 31, schools, offices to remain shut due to...; check details

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB’s Breakout to a New ATH Could Stall as Traders Shift Attention to Viral Newcomer Under $0.002

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Congress government in Telangana bring Muslim quota in reservation? CM Revanth Reddy says...

Will Congress govt in Telangana bring Muslim quota in reservation? CM says...

ISRO successfully launches NISAR satellite to track climate threats from space

ISRO successfully launches NISAR satellite to track climate threats from space

IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh set for Test debut, can India's new-look pace attack level the series?

IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh set for Test debut, can India's new-look pace attack

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra

Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

HomeViral

VIRAL

'I would like to play': Internet melts as baby elephant hugs man in heartwarming viral video

The video starts with a baby elephant quietly approaching a couple sitting in an open field.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 06:45 PM IST

'I would like to play': Internet melts as baby elephant hugs man in heartwarming viral video

TRENDING NOW

A baby elephant decided to sneak up behind a couple sitting in a field, and the way he hugged the man has left people on the internet delighted.

The video starts with a baby elephant quietly approaching a couple sitting in an open field.

As the two turn around to see what's behind them, the baby elephant gently rests his trunk on their shoulders. Moments later, he lifts a little and wraps his front legs around the man's shoulders. The internet is calling it the cutest elephant hug ever.

Both elephants are seen laughing, clearly enjoying the unexpected affection despite being taken aback. "Baby elephants think humans are so cute and want to hug us,'' the caption reads.

Have a look here:

 

 

The video posted on X has garnered millions of views and reactions online.

One user said, "Baby elephants weigh upwards of 4000 lbs; that man is extremely strong."

The second user wrote, ''They know how to hug.''

A third user commented, ''I would like to play with a baby elephant.''

Another user wrote, ''Even the elephant is doing better at hugs than your ex ever did.''

Also read: New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true as 8.8 magnitude quake hits Russia? Netizens say, 'No one expected...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US to introduce new visa rules, makes strict norms for..., applicable from...,what Indians should know?
US to introduce new visa rules, makes strict norms for..., applicable from...,wh
Big blow to Ratan Tata's this company as it gets Rs 7800 crore DoT notice due to...
Big blow to Ratan Tata's this company as it gets Rs 7800 crore DoT notice
Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland-starrer The Odyssey in Western Sahara
Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming The Odyssey in Western Sahara
Scriptures for the Modern Mind by Prashant Advait Foundation
Scriptures for the Modern Mind by Prashant Advait Foundation
Who was Meghnad Desai? Eminent Indian-origin economist dies at 85, played key role in...
Who was Meghnad Desai? Eminent Indian-origin economist dies at 85, played key ro
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE