'I would like to play': Internet melts as baby elephant hugs man in heartwarming viral video

VIRAL
The video starts with a baby elephant quietly approaching a couple sitting in an open field.
A baby elephant decided to sneak up behind a couple sitting in a field, and the way he hugged the man has left people on the internet delighted.
As the two turn around to see what's behind them, the baby elephant gently rests his trunk on their shoulders. Moments later, he lifts a little and wraps his front legs around the man's shoulders. The internet is calling it the cutest elephant hug ever.
Both elephants are seen laughing, clearly enjoying the unexpected affection despite being taken aback. "Baby elephants think humans are so cute and want to hug us,'' the caption reads.
Have a look here:
The video posted on X has garnered millions of views and reactions online.
One user said, "Baby elephants weigh upwards of 4000 lbs; that man is extremely strong."
The second user wrote, ''They know how to hug.''
A third user commented, ''I would like to play with a baby elephant.''
Another user wrote, ''Even the elephant is doing better at hugs than your ex ever did.''
