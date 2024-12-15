An adorable video of Friends star Lisa Kudrow channelising her inner 'Pheobe Buffay' is getting viral online, garnishing praise from netizens.

Decades have passed since the popular US television series 'Friends' got aired for the first time.

This timeless show, revolving around six best friends and their super messed up lives, has ruled everyone's hearts over generations.

Meanwhile, an adorable video of Friends star Lisa Kudrow channelising her inner 'Pheobe Buffay' is getting viral online, garnishing praise from netizens.

The video, posted on Instagram by the actress herself, features her standing in a black dress as she watched two of her friends bringing in a heavy Christmas tree.

The two friends recreated one of the funniest episodes of the show, titled, "The one with the pivot".

They were screaming "pivot", as they attempted to bring the tree into the house. Another was heard yelling, "Shut up!"

As Lisa watched them, they requested her to assist. But she replied, "I wish I could but I don't want to", exactly like Pheobe did in one of the episodes.

Lisa Kudrow played the character of Pheobe, one of the six friends. Known for her nonchalant attitude and wit, Pheobe is one of the most loved characters.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens quickly flocked to the comment section as they couldn't help but get all nostalgic about 'Friends'.

"It's a sign to start rewatching Friends", an user commented.

"It's one of the best Pheobe's lines of all time", another wrote.