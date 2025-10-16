FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'I wish I could be with her': Woman’s final message to mom before her death tears up internet

X users flooded her with comments offering comfort and support during her loss.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 07:02 PM IST

'I wish I could be with her': Woman’s final message to mom before her death tears up internet
A woman has shared a screenshot of the last WhatsApp message she sent to her mother before her death. Since her heartbreaking post surfaced, the internet has been flooded with words of comfort.

In her post, Anjali wrote, "My sweet momma is gone. She left on Monday, and Tuesday is here again. I wish I could be with her, hold her hand, whisper, 'I love you, Momma,' so that my words would reach her heart and not go unheard. Now I'm orphaned, I don't know how to live without her."

She posted two photos—one was a screenshot of the last WhatsApp message she sent to her mother, and the other was of her holding her mother's hand. Her final message read: "My mom is a warrior."

X users flooded her with comments offering comfort and support during her loss.

One user wrote, "I'm so sorry to hear this, and I understand what you must be going through. But Mother is always with you—in your heartbeat, in your memories, and in the shining evening star, Venus. May God give you and your family the strength to bear this loss."

Another user said, "This is the unfortunate truth of life. Beautiful souls come and go, without knowing how, why, or when. But she is still with you, telling you to live with her good memories, to live the life she wanted for you. You are being watched and loved."

One user wrote, "Anjali ji, my heartfelt condolences. With all the pain and grief you are experiencing, I pray to God to give you the strength to overcome this difficult time. Your Mother would want you to be courageous. Take care of yourself."

Some people opened up about their experiences of grief. Another user wrote, "My deepest condolences. I also lost my mother a few years ago, and it really hurts. Whenever I feel sad, I send her a WhatsApp message. Take care; there's no cure for this pain."

Grief has no time limit, and Anjali's post reminded us how deep a mother's love is—even after she's gone. As one user wrote, "Some losses are irreparable, so hold your loved ones close while you can."

Also read: This is world’s longest escalator in China, it descends deep beneath the surface, it's in...

 

