'I will provide her scholarship': Anand Mahindra impressed by artist who paints 15 portraits simultaneously

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, regularly updates his 9.5 million followers with inspirational quotes and videos. Netizens eagerly await the gems from his Whatsapp Wonderbox, and Mahindra did not disappoint this Thursday either. Now, Mahindra Group Chairman took to Twitter to share a clip of a girl that is a Guinness World Record holder. Well, she has a record of painting 15 portraits at once. Yes, you read that right. Mahindra has also offered a scholarship to this ‘miracle’ artist.

How is this even possible?? Clearly she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support. pic.twitter.com/5fha3TneJi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2022

In the viral video,the girl is seen holding a square-shaped frame in her hand, which comprises numerous coloured pencils. What she does next, however, will astound you. After placing the frame on a large piece of paper, the woman moves the pencils around before beginning to sketch portraits of various personalities in separate boxes at the same time.

It only takes a few seconds for the woman to draw portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda, Bhagat Singh, Laxmibai, Chandra Shekhar Azad, BR Ambedkar, and Lal Bahadur Shastri, among others. She pays attention to the smallest details about each personality while painting the portraits.

"How is this even possible?? Clearly, she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support," Mahindra captioned the clip.

The clip went viral for obvious reasons and garnered 765k views. Netizens showered love and praise on the girl in the comments section. A user commented, “Really amazing, Dayum. We need to support such talent .” Another user wrote, “This is definitely possible sir. I've seen many such talented artists do it live on stream!.”