'I'll pay you more than...': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes shot at Kunal Kamra after clash over...

The spat began when Aggarwal posted a picture of the Ola Gigafactory, tagging Ola’s Business Head

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra recently engaged in a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter), following Kamra’s criticism of Ola's electric scooter service centres. The spat began when Aggarwal posted a picture of the Ola Gigafactory, tagging Ola’s Business Head, Vishal Chaturvedi. Kamra responded with a picture of dusty Ola scooters parked outside a service centre, questioning the company’s treatment of Indian consumers.

Kamra wrote, “Do Indian consumers have a voice? Two-wheelers are many daily wage workers’ lifeline… is this how Indians will get to using EVs?” He urged people with issues about Ola Electric to share their experiences.

In response, Aggarwal sarcastically invited Kamra to "help" resolve the service centre backlogs, offering to pay him more than his “failed comedy career.” Aggarwal assured that Ola is working to expand its service network and clear the backlog soon.

Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career.



Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs… https://t.co/ZQ4nmqjx5q — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2024

Kamra hit back by sharing a clip of his successful performance at a comedy show, challenging Aggarwal's jab at his career. He then asked Ola to offer refunds to customers who had purchased electric scooters in the last four months.

Aggarwal mockingly replied, “Chot lagi? Dard hua?” and again asked Kamra to assist with the service centres, promising better pay than his comedy shows. Kamra continued to push for more accountability from Ola, stressing that daily wage workers rely on the company’s vehicles to get to work.