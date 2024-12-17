A screenshot included in the post showed a concerning exchange between the rider and the cab driver.

A resident of Gurgaon recounted a frightening encounter with an Uber driver late at night that prompted them to rush back home in fear. The Reddit user known as kushpyro1 shared their alarming experience on the Gurgaon subreddit, detailing the unsettling message sent by the cab driver.

"I am shivering as I write this," the user said, describing how they booked a Priority Sedan cab from Uber to head to a train station. "I have a train in an hour, and God knows if I'll make it on time."

"When he was about to arrive, I thought to myself to check the OTP once and flashed open my Uber Chat where driver sent me a bizarre message," they said.

A screenshot included in the post showed a concerning exchange between the rider and the cab driver. The rider messaged, "I am here. Anand Vihar Terminal drop. Please come." The driver's alarming reply stated, "Go to Anand Vihar. I want to go to kidnap you happily."

The alarming message left the user in a state of fear, especially reading it in the middle of the night. They recounted, "I don’t know what impulse kicked in (4 am, barely any sleep and panic after reading text from a guy who is literally a few seconds in front of me), but I decided to cancel the cab. As I began to do so, he immediately canceled himself, and I ran back into the house with my luggage. I managed to take a screenshot just before it was canceled."

While the story alarmed many, some users suggested that the message might not be as threatening as it appears. One user commented, "It looks like autocorrect gone wrong. But good thing you took another cab. This was freaky," while another remarked, "It feels like a translation mishap or autocorrect because the sentence doesn’t seem to make any sense at all."

In reaction to her post, several commenters proposed that the message could have been mistranslated. However, the woman clarified, "To those suggesting it is auto-translated, I have checked over eight native language queries to English, and nothing translates to 'kidnap' except the word 'apaharan.'"