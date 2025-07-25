'I was so scared': Woman credits ChatGPT for saving her mother’s life after doctors fail to diagnose

Desperate for answers, the woman turned to ChatGPT and told the bot about her mother’s symptoms.

A woman shared a heartwarming story on X about how OpenAI’s ChatGPT saved her mother’s life. According to the post, Shreya’s mother had been suffering from a persistent cough for over a year. Despite consulting top doctors and undergoing a variety of treatments, including homoeopathy, Ayurveda, and allopathy, her mother’s condition deteriorated. Doctors warned that if the condition continued for another six months, it could be life-threatening.

Desperate for answers, the woman turned to ChatGPT and told the bot about her mother’s symptoms. The chatbot gave a list of possible causes, one of which surprised her -- a possible side effect of her mother’s blood pressure medication. After confirming the information with the doctor, the medication was changed, and her mother’s condition began to improve. The woman credited ChatGPT for saving her mother’s life and expressed gratitude for the chatbot’s role in helping her figure out the cause of her mother’s illness.

"I was so scared. Desperate, I told ChatGPT everything. ChatGPT told me several reasons for this, one being blood pressure medication, which we couldn't think of. So I said, "She is on blood pressure medication." ChatGPT replied: "Is she on blood pressure medication with this ingredient?" Yes, she was. ChatGPT suggested that this could be the reason. We told a doctor. He confirmed it immediately and changed the medication. Now she is finally recovering. This is not an exaggeration, but ChatGPT saved her life," Shreya wrote on X

"Unbelievable, this means that in the future, doctors may be unemployed due to AI. Some of the work of doctors, like diagnosing disease, can be done better by AI," wrote a user.

Another commented, "I'm really glad your mom is feeling better now. But to be honest, this also highlights a bigger problem in medical care. The doctors should have checked if the cough was caused by her blood pressure medication, as it's a known side effect. The shocking thing is not that ChatGPT figured it out, but that so many doctors overlooked something that should have been basic."

"Wow! This is how AI is used properly," said a third. "This is so powerful. Your persistence is what saved her," said a fourth.

