A daring and dangerous bike stunt performed on the streets of Bangladesh has left social media users both shocked and amused. A video featuring content creator Rowshan Ahmed Arafat shows him engaging in a series of reckless bike stunts while carrying a burqa-clad female pillion rider. The video has gone viral, amassing over 100 million views on Instagram.

The clip captures Arafat riding a bike at high speed without a helmet and flouting nearly every road safety rule. He was seen zig-zagging across lanes, shaking the bike vigorously, and performing breathtaking stunts, putting both his life and the woman’s at risk. At one point, the woman appeared to struggle to maintain her grip on the bike, narrowly avoiding falling onto the road.

While the stunts have garnered massive attention, the response from viewers has been a mix of humour and concern. Many netizens criticised Arafat’s reckless behaviour, calling for strict police action. One user joked, “Fatima & Furious,” comparing the duo to a high-octane action movie. Another quipped, “Maut aa jaye lekin ese ko bf nhi banana” (Better to face death than date someone like him).

Some users expressed sheer disbelief at the act, with one commenting, “Omg, what did I just see?” while another remarked, “Abdul at its best.” The humour was tinged with calls for accountability, with viewers demanding stricter enforcement of road safety laws.