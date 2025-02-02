A young Indian entrepreneur stunned his father by gifting him a Rs 30 crore Bugatti Chiron, capturing the emotional moment on video.

Surprising fathers, especially Indian fathers, is never an easy task, but when it does happen, it often leaves them deeply emotional. Recently, a young Indian entrepreneur managed to surprise his father in an extraordinary way by gifting him a Bugatti Chiron worth Rs 30 crore. The moment, captured in a video, shows the father's heartfelt reaction when he receives the keys to this luxury car.

The entrepreneur took his father by surprise outside the Dubai Mall, handing him the keys to the hypercar via a valet. As the video begins, we see the father sitting outside the mall, unaware of the surprise that awaits him. The footage then explains that the young man intends to capture his father's candid reaction to the reveal of his Bugatti Chiron, a car worth USD 3.8 million (Rs 30 crore).

As the valet drives the Bugatti Chiron up to the main gate, the father, along with others nearby, begins taking pictures and videos of the stunning car. His admiration for the vehicle is obvious as he records the car, seemingly unaware that it’s actually for him. Moments later, the valet hands him the keys, and the father's astonished reaction is clear. He initially refuses to take the keys, unable to process what’s happening.

That's when the son steps in, telling his father that the car is his, and asks him to accept the keys. Overcome with emotion, the father embraces his son. They walk toward the car together, and the son lets his father sit in the driver's seat. The emotional father folds his hands in prayer, overwhelmed by his son's remarkable achievement.

The Bugatti Chiron, one of the world’s most expensive and exclusive hypercars, is a successor to the Bugatti Veyron. With only 500 units available worldwide, this iconic vehicle is priced at Rs 30 crore. It’s powered by an 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine that produces 1,500 PS and 1,600 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds, and its top speed is electronically limited to 420 km/h.

Apart from the Bugatti Chiron, the young entrepreneur owns a collection of luxury cars, including a Ferrari 488 Pista, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and a Lamborghini Aventador coupe. Recently, he also bought a multi-million-dollar villa in Dubai.