A viral video shows a man calmly using a plastic bottle to capture a cobra that had suddenly entered a house.

Cobras are one of the most feared snakes, and most people would run away if they saw one. But a man recently showed incredible courage by catching a cobra using just a plastic bottle. A video of his daring act has gone viral, leaving people amazed and shocked.

The video, shared on X, shows the man staying calm as he faces the snake. The cobra spreads its hood and hisses, but he does not back down. Instead of using special equipment, he holds a plastic bottle without its cap and places the open end near the snake.

At first, the cobra hesitates and reacts aggressively. But after several tries, it suddenly slithers inside the bottle. Experts say the snake might have entered because it felt safe in the enclosed space. To keep it safe, the man later makes small holes in the bottle for air.

Watch

The video has received many reactions. While some praised his bravery, others were confused by the method. One user joked, “My grandma does that with a whiskey bottle.” Another said, “I prefer to just run as fast as I can.” A third user commented, “It’s not a very logical method.” Someone else questioned, “I don’t get it, are cobras just really stupid?” Another wrote, “That snake is so dumb to go inside the bottle.”

