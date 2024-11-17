The latest picture, shared by NASA on Instagram, captures Sunita gazing out of the SpaceX Dragon Crew's round window.

NASA astronaut of Indian descent, Sunita Williams, and her colleague Wilmore Butch have spent several challenging months aboard the SpaceX Dragon Crew spacecraft. Recently, a photo of Sunita caused widespread concern among her admirers and NASA observers alike. In that image, her visibly gaunt appearance and apparent weight loss alarmed many. However, a newly released photo has brought relief and joy to her supporters.

The latest picture, shared by NASA on Instagram, captures Sunita gazing out of the SpaceX Dragon Crew's round window. Wearing her Expedition 72 sweater, she appears radiant as Earth's light illuminates her face. NASA described the moment in the caption: “NASA astronaut Suni Williams is looking out of the round window of the SpaceX Dragon Crew spacecraft in her Expedition 72 sweater. When she looks towards the Earth, her face glows with the light coming from the Earth.”

This uplifting image showcases Sunita in good health, her side profile exuding strength and vitality. The photo has sparked an enthusiastic response, amassing over 21,000 likes and numerous comments. Fans expressed their admiration and well-wishes, with one user asking about her return to Earth and another wishing her a safe journey home.

Earlier, a previous image of Sunita had raised alarms, as her hollow cheeks and frail appearance suggested significant health challenges. Rumors of weight loss prompted questions about the conditions on board the spacecraft. Addressing the speculation, Sunita clarified, "I think my body has changed a little bit but I weigh the same," Williams said, dispelling rumors about weight loss. "There are a lot of changes that go on here... It's funny, I think there's some rumours around that I am losing weight and stuff... No, I am actually right at the same amount...spring mess dampener that weighs ourselves and I'm the same weight that I was when I got up here."

The contrast between the two images highlights Sunita's resilience during this extended mission, offering hope and reassurance to all following her journey.