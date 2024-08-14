Twitter
Viral

'I'm spoilt with Taj hotels': Indian YouTuber gets 'culture shock' after being charged Rs 1,260 for water

His post comes after his recent visit to the luxurious Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas as he was displeased by their hospitality as well.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 08:04 AM IST

'I'm spoilt with Taj hotels': Indian YouTuber gets 'culture shock' after being charged Rs 1,260 for water
TRENDING NOW

The 'biggest culture shock' that a Bengaluru YouTuber experienced while staying at American hotels recently has sparked a conversation on X. Ishan Sharma mentioned in his post that he did not feel well-treated by the 3-, 4-, and 5-star hotels he stayed at while visiting the USA.

"My biggest culture shock - American Hotels. They just don't get hospitality. Funny how they ask for tips but won't even give complementary water," the second-year electrical engineering student from BITS Pilani in Goa wrote on X. "Basic things like helping with luggage, being accommodating were missing. I check in at 2 am tired from the flight and asked for a glass of water, they say "it's $14.99 for a 200ml bottle you can buy it'. And this is a $200 (about Rs 16,800) per night hotel! Complete lack of empathy. Unbelievable!"

Sharma, who was staying at the Caesar's Palace hotel, went on to say that he has previously stayed in three-, four-, and five-star establishments and that his experiences were consistent with all US hotels. "Maybe I'm spoilt with Taj hotels in India," he added.

"Is anyone going to point out the obvious… that you can drink the tap water at American hotels, but you cannot at most in India?" wrote influencer Nick Gray (@nickgraynews). "So in India the free bottled water is likely mandatory and necessary. Whereas in America the bottled water at a hotel is usually 'fancy'."

People who agreed with Sharma's viewpoints and others who disagreed responded to his now-viral message.

"Is anyone going to point out the obvious… that you can drink the tap water at American hotels, but you cannot at most in India?" wrote influencer Nick Gray (@nickgraynews). "So in India the free bottled water is likely mandatory and necessary. Whereas in America the bottled water at a hotel is usually 'fancy'."

When he was pointed out by another X user that Sharma had asked for a glass of water and not a bottle, something that the hotel staff could have helped him with, Gray added, "I think he is trolling anyway. There is no way that Caesars was charging that amount of money he said for such a small bottle of water."

Others, however, highlighted that the hospitality of Indian hotels surpasses those in the US and Europe.

"Ishan, America understands hospitality differently! Whether it be planes, hotels, restaurants, ships etc. It’s been so for decades. Their concept is just to provide the basic facilities, unlike in Asia/India where we are spoilt by airlines, hotels, and the like with extras," commented Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars). "You pay for everything in the US and their union regulations are so tough, it’s the law to tip in most states (and everyone expects it), Cali, Illinois, Florida, and New York are some of the places where you experience this."

Another X user Kashif Ansari (@Perfi_X) said, "Americans come to Asia for hospitality! You will get the best loyalty recognition in SE Asia & India only and it is not limited to Taj. Marriott, ITC, Accor are also there and Hyatt is the best in terms of loyalty recognition."

"Indian hotels are 1000 times better than European and American hotels. We get extra complimentary services, plus it's true that outside hotels don't even provide water bottles daily," wrote Rohit Ghumare (@ghumare64), while X user Deedy (@deedydas) added, "Agreed, Indian hospitality is a notch above American. They have way less help and charge for every thing they can."

