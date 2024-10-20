An old video of the business tycoon fact-checking a journalist for a quote widely attributed to him is going all viral on social media.

Leading businessman, philanthropist and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata died on October 9 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after battling with a prolonged illness.

Tata's unfortunate demise has left behind a legacy of innovation and philanthropy.

Meanwhile, an old video of the business tycoon fact-checking a journalist for a quote widely attributed to him is going all viral on social media.

In the viral clip, the journalist asks Ratan Tata about a popular quote attributed to him - "I don’t believe in making the correct decisions. I take decisions and then make them right.”

In response, Tata laughed and clarified that "he never uttered it".

"I’m sorry. I am going to upset you. Facebook or Twitter made that statement. I never made the statement. It became a default statement. You know it when people read them back to you and there is no action that you can take with social media. So, you live with it. Some people think it is arrogant for you to have stated that and you don’t have a chance to defend by saying it. Some people think it’s a great statement to say and you quietly keep quiet,” he said, leaving the audience in splits.

The world has yet not gotten over the sad demise of Ratan Tata, who touched millions of lives through his compassion and charitable activities.

He began his career with Tata in 1961, working as a manager on the Tata Steel's shop floor. After JRD Tata's retirement from the firm, he took charge as the chairman.

Recognised as a true visionary leader, Ratan Tata took the company to new heights and acquired Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus during his chairmanship.

In 2000, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian accolade in India, and adourned with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.