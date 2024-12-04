God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar has shared a major update about his daughter Sara Tendulakar just two months after she turned 27. Sara is now...

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar announced that his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, has joined the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) as a director. Sharing his excitement on social media, he posted photos of Sara interacting with children and expressed pride in her new role. The STF, established in September 2019 by Sachin and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, focuses on healthcare, sports, and education for underprivileged children. Anjali, a pediatrician and philanthropist, also serves as a director at the organization.

Sara, who turned 27 in October, holds a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. Tendulkar remarked that her decision to join the foundation reflects how global education can contribute to making a difference at home. Sara has been passionate about the foundation's mission, which includes providing medical care to children born with cleft lip and palate deformities.

Apart from her professional endeavors, Sara enjoys a significant online following, with over 7.3 million Instagram followers. Recently, she shared a moment from her first trip with her younger brother, Arjun Tendulkar, through an Instagram Story from Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, Arjun, who turned 25 in September, made headlines when Mumbai Indians acquired him for Rs 30 lakh in the Indian Premier League. The Tendulkar family continues to make strides in their respective fields, with Sara now contributing actively to the family’s philanthropic legacy through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

