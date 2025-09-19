'I'm Muslim but love this colour': Delhi man goes viral with Cosmic Orange iPhone 17

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here
VIRAL
The buyer from Sangan Vihar said that he has been waiting in line since morning just to perchance the model.
A Delhi-based man was overjoyed to grab the new Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 from Apple's latest launch in India on September 19. The vibrant saffron-like colour is already making waves among customers.
Speaking with PTI, he said, "I was in the queue since morning, and I am excited to buy the iPhone of this colour. In India, this saffron-coloured phone will become very popular. I am a Muslim, but I love this colour.”
Displaying the device happily, he said, “I feel like I’ve won something.'' He also predicted that the bold shade would “generate so much craze” in the country.
The man, who earlier owned an iPhone 15 Pro Max, said switching to the new model in such a standout colour made the experience even more special.
September 19, 2025
The iPhone 17 series, recently unveiled by Apple, is priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900. Starting September 19, the devices are now available for purchase in India for both customers who pre-booked and those who are walking in.
