Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan Rs 100 crore net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park property, Alibaug estate of Rs 12.91 crore, Mercedes GLS, BMW 730 LD

Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik, Papon are shocked by Ya Ali singer's sudden demise

Neeraj Chopra's first reaction after poor show at World Athletics Championship: 'It wasn't my...'

'Don’t finish below Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem': How coach’s words fueled Sachin Yadav’s 86.27m stunner at World Athletics Championships

'I'm Muslim but love this colour': Delhi man goes viral with Cosmic Orange iPhone 17

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Was Tamannaah Bhatia's song Ghafoor removed from Aryan Khan's Netflix show at last minute?

India reacts to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan defence pact: 'We expect that this strategic...'

Telangana teacher’s dance with students goes viral with 5 million views; have you watched it yet?

Punjab to Kanpur to Abu Dhabi: Indian-origin stars to watch in Oman's Asia Cup 2025 clash against India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte male? Know transgender controversy in detail

Is French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte male? Know transgender row..

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to down

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan Rs 100 crore net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park property, Alibaug estate of Rs 12.91 crore, Mercedes GLS, BMW 730 LD

Aryan, Suhana Rs 100 cr net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeViral

VIRAL

'I'm Muslim but love this colour': Delhi man goes viral with Cosmic Orange iPhone 17

The buyer from Sangan Vihar said that he has been waiting in line since morning just to perchance the model.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 06:06 PM IST

'I'm Muslim but love this colour': Delhi man goes viral with Cosmic Orange iPhone 17
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Delhi-based man was overjoyed to grab the new Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 from Apple's latest launch in India on September 19. The vibrant saffron-like colour is already making waves among customers. 

The buyer from Sangan Vihar said that he has been waiting in line since morning just to perchance the model.

Speaking with PTI, he said, "I was in the queue since morning, and I am excited to buy the iPhone of this colour. In India, this saffron-coloured phone will become very popular. I am a Muslim, but I love this colour.”

Displaying the device happily, he said, “I feel like I’ve won something.'' He also predicted that the bold shade would “generate so much craze”  in the country.

The man, who earlier owned an iPhone 15 Pro Max, said switching to the new model in such a standout colour made the experience even more special.

 

 

Apple iPhone 17 price in India

The iPhone 17 series, recently unveiled by Apple, is priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900. Starting September 19, the devices are now available for purchase in India for both customers who pre-booked and those who are walking in.

Also read: Partial Solar Eclipse on September 21: Will it affect you in India even if not visible? Dos and don’ts to remember

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG Blow to India: THIS star cricketer ruled out of Australia ODI series due to..., name is...
BIG Blow to India: THIS star cricketer ruled out of Australia ODI series due to.
Deepika Paudkone removed from Kalki Part 2: Source REVEALS actress thought she was 'indispensable', already shot.., hints at producers' loss
Deepika removed from Kalki Part 2: Source REVEALS actress thought she was..
Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, worked at Apple, he is now doing...
Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24
Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik, Papon are shocked by Ya Ali singer's sudden demise
Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Papon pay tribute to Ya Ali singer
Parvatmala Project: Transforming Pilgrimage Travel with Ropeways in Uttarakhand
Parvatmala Project: Transforming Pilgrimage Travel with Ropeways in Uttarakhand
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE