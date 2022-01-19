‘I’m God, I can do it,’ says man who allegedly pushed woman in front of train in New York subway station

Simon Martial, the 61-year-old man, who allegedly pushed a woman in front of an oncoming train at Times Square subway station, New York on Saturday, has been arrested.

The woman was identified as 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go, who lived in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. She was waiting on the platform when she was apparently shoved from behind, fell onto the tracks and was struck by a train pulling into the station. She succumbed to her injuries after sustaining severe wounds and internal trauma to her body.

Martial was charged with second-degree murder after he turned himself to the police less than an hour later.

According to media reports, accused Simon Martial has a history of mental illness and claimed that he pushed Go because she “stole his jacket”. When asked if he killed Go, Martial replied, "Yes I did. I'm God, I can do it."