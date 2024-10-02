Twitter
'I know my safety is not guaranteed': Kenyan airport whistleblower who exposed Adani Group

Shortly after the revelation, Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations accused a carbon credit company co-founded by Amenya of selling fake cryptocurrency.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 09:56 AM IST

Nelson Amenya, the whistleblower who revealed details about Adani Group's takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, is now fearing for his safety following the disclosure.

In July, Amenya leaked documents showing that the Adani Group, headed by Gautam Adani, had been negotiating a 30-year lease for JKIA. These discussions were allegedly held in complete secrecy, with no attempt to open the bidding process to other companies.

"They kept it hidden because of the conditions. Adani wanted to retain 18% equity in the airport even after the 30-year lease — that’s outrageous," Amenya told AFP.

Amenya, currently studying in France, said he felt compelled to expose the deal but still feels unsafe.

"I know my safety is not guaranteed, even in France. We're dealing with a $2-billion agreement, and there’s no telling how much money has already changed hands to reach this point," he remarked.

According to Amenya, the agreement would have remained secret until after it was signed if he hadn't spoken out.

"It was the right moment to act, as they were on the verge of finalizing the commercial contract and advancing to the project development phase."

Shortly after the revelation, Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations accused a carbon credit company co-founded by Amenya of selling fake cryptocurrency.

"We don't sell cryptocurrency, nor do we conduct any transactions on our website," Amenya clarified in response to the allegations.
Protests Against the Lease Deal

Last month, operations at JKIA were disrupted when Kenya Aviation Authority (KAA) employees went on strike. The Kenya Aviation Workers Union organized the strike to pressure the government to cancel the proposed 30-year lease to Adani Group, which was in exchange for a $1.85 billion investment.

The strike ended the next day after Francis Atwoli, Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), announced that the government had reached an agreement, ensuring that the deal would only proceed with the union’s approval.

