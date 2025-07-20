'I feel Like a failure': 21-year-old NEET aspirant’s heartbreaking letter goes viral

It talked about the frustration of not only losing his dream career but also the frustration of not being able to earn respect or make any progress.

An emotional letter by a 21-year-old NEET aspirant is going viral on social media. The aspirant has written this letter after failing the exam twice. In this letter, the 21-year-old has said that despite passing 12th and getting admission in B.Pharma course, he is feeling like a failure.

The aspirant, known as @underskore69 on Reddit, shared the letter and wrote, "I started crying as soon as I wrote the last line. (mental health decline)". He talked about losing interest due to repeated failures in the NEET exam.

The letter read, "I am preparing for NEET again but I no longer have the same interest or passion that used to keep me going each time and motivate me to work hard to become a doctor. Maybe it is because of repeated failures. Failure to clear NEET, to get my dream profession and to get respect. Day by day it is becoming difficult for me to live in this house. For my parents, I am just a failure and an unemployed person."

The poignant letter impressed internet users, many of whom said that life begins after 21 and they have no reason to feel like failures.

One user wrote, "At 21 you are too young to call yourself a failure. Go out for a day, eat something you like, watch a movie or whatever you like, you need to relax. Just focus on your college and NEET preparation. Everything will be fine, don't worry, just work hard and relax, it's not too late."

Another user said, "Everyone fails. Let it teach you, don't break you. Start again, analyse the mistakes. Fix it. Learn. Move on. Succeed. Best wishes."

A third user commented, "Get out of the house, live and think about earning. Live a happy life for yourself, do the course you like, spread that love to others too. Stop hating, start loving and do what you like. Just do it. Stop crying anymore. Live life. That's it." Some others sympathised with the user's plight and shared experiences of their loved ones.

One redditor wrote: "I too have failed NEET twice and am now pursuing BA in Pharmacy from a college in my city with my parents. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be stuck in this situation. No social life, no good friends, nothing. My college friends are so 'flabby' that I rarely talk to them. I have no interest in my current course. It's shocking to know how a single exam can ruin our lives to such an extent. I'm just tired of everything..."

