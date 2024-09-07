'I eat everything but...': Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera reveals his secret behind staying fit

Salman Khan's loyal bodyguard, Shera, shares insights on his simple yet disciplined diet, strong bond with the actor, and unwavering dedication to his protective role.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Shera, has been in the spotlight for quite some time now. Known for his unwavering dedication to protecting the superstar, Shera is often seen accompanying Salman Khan to various events, shows, and public appearances. His loyalty and commitment to the actor have made him a well-known figure in the celebrity world. However, his role isn't limited to just Salman Khan. Shera has also been responsible for the security of other big names like Justin Bieber, Katrina Kaif, and Mike Tyson.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Shera shared some insights into his diet, which many have been curious about. Fans often wonder how the bodyguard maintains his strength and fitness to handle the demanding job of protecting high-profile celebrities. Surprisingly, Shera’s diet is simpler than one might expect. He mentioned that he eats a variety of foods but avoids bread, roti, and refined products. His focus is on maintaining a healthy and balanced diet, which he believes is key to staying fit and strong.

Shera emphasized that following a healthy diet is crucial for anyone who wants to stay in good shape, and he practices what he preaches. His disciplined approach to food and fitness has allowed him to keep up with the physically demanding aspects of his job. Shera’s daily routine and diet reflect his commitment to his profession and his determination to remain in top form.

Beyond his diet and fitness, Shera also spoke about his bond with Salman Khan. He revealed that the "Dabangg" actor has been very supportive of his decisions, especially when it comes to Shera’s son, who is preparing to make his entry into Bollywood. Interestingly, Salman Khan is helping with a soft launch for Shera’s son, showcasing the strong relationship between the two.

Shera has never been secretive about his career or life, and he often shares his experiences on social media. His journey as a bodyguard began in the 1990s, and over the years, he has built a reputation for his bravery and dedication. In October 2019, Shera even stepped into the political arena, adding another dimension to his career. Despite his involvement in different fields, his primary focus remains on safeguarding Salman Khan, a role he has carried out with unwavering dedication.

Shera’s story is one of loyalty, hard work, and commitment, both to his profession and to the people he protects. His straightforward approach to life and his job continues to inspire many who look up to him.

