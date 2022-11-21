Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

I drank water from faecal sludge with Jimmy Fallon: Bill Gates

Bill Gates has penned a heartfelt note on World Toilet Day, and it has some deep insights about his life.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

I drank water from faecal sludge with Jimmy Fallon: Bill Gates
Bill Gates

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, businessperson and a philanthropist, has written a very interesting note on the World Toilet Day. The occasion was celebrated on November 19.

He wrote, “I’ve done some weird crap over the years: I drank water from faecal sludge with Jimmy Fallon, shared the stage with a jar of human faeces, and smelled pit latrine odour. These antics got a few laughs, but my goal has always been to get people to care about an issue that impacts 3.6 billion people: poor sanitation. Thanks to scientists and engineers from around the world, we’re getting closer to new solutions that will prevent disease and illness.”

Gates’ foundation has been working in the field of social welfare in many countries since many years. His foundation does a lot of work in India as well.

Gates, 67, has been one of the world’s leading business managers for close to two decades now, and every year he donates a substantial part of his wealth to various welfare projects across the globe.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has done remarkable work for HIV prevention in India.

This post by Bill Gates shows how even business tycoons go through a journey of evolution in various forms.

READ | Move into THIS town and receive Rs 25 lakh as reward

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu vs Prabhas' Adipurush vs Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Box office clashes during Sankranti 2023
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.