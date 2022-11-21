I drank water from faecal sludge with Jimmy Fallon: Bill Gates

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, businessperson and a philanthropist, has written a very interesting note on the World Toilet Day. The occasion was celebrated on November 19.

He wrote, “I’ve done some weird crap over the years: I drank water from faecal sludge with Jimmy Fallon, shared the stage with a jar of human faeces, and smelled pit latrine odour. These antics got a few laughs, but my goal has always been to get people to care about an issue that impacts 3.6 billion people: poor sanitation. Thanks to scientists and engineers from around the world, we’re getting closer to new solutions that will prevent disease and illness.”

Gates’ foundation has been working in the field of social welfare in many countries since many years. His foundation does a lot of work in India as well.

Gates, 67, has been one of the world’s leading business managers for close to two decades now, and every year he donates a substantial part of his wealth to various welfare projects across the globe.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has done remarkable work for HIV prevention in India.

This post by Bill Gates shows how even business tycoons go through a journey of evolution in various forms.

READ | Move into THIS town and receive Rs 25 lakh as reward