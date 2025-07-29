'I don’t usually wear underwear': Jennifer Lopez suffers wardrobe malfunction as skirt falls off mid-concert, then...; watch viral video

Reports state that the background dancer was not able to reattach Jennifer Lopez's skirt properly, but she did not let the slip-up ruin the show. The 56-year-old singer took control of the situation and tossed her skirt into the crowd.

Jennifer Lopez suffered a major wardrobe malfunction in the middle of her Up All Night concert in Warsaw, Poland, on July 25. But, despite the oops moment she faced on camera, what stood out was how she laughed it off and tossed the skirt into the crowd, managing to avert the mishap gracefully. During her power-packed performance, Jennifer Lopez was seen dressed in a bralette and a fringe skirt. It was during this time that her skirt accidentally fell off, revealing her undergarments. However, what went viral was Jennifer Lopez's reaction to the mishap and how she turned the awkward situation into a lesson in confidence.

What happened with Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez could be heard playfully telling the crowd, "I am here in my underwear!" After which, one of the background dancers came forward to make her wear the skirt.

Reports state that the background dancer was not able to reattach Jennifer Lopez's skirt properly, but she did not let the slip-up ruin the show. The 56-year-old singer took control of the situation and tossed her skirt into the crowd.

Jennifer Lopez says she does not usually wear underwear

She then addressed the crowd, saying, "I’m glad that they reinforced that costume. And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear." Jennifer Lopez also addressed the person in the crowd who caught her skirt and said, "You can have it. I don’t want it back. You can have it, forever and ever."

While the video has now gone viral on social media, many are wondering if this powerful move was staged or if it happened unexpectedly.

