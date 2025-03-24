Taking a swipe at politicians and their inability to handle criticism, Kamra argued that freedom of speech should not be limited to praising the powerful.

Comedian Kunal Kamra has issued a strong statement following the controversy over his performance at Mumbai’s Habitat Comedy Club. The venue was vandalised after Kamra’s remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Supporters of Shinde stormed in, protesting against Kamra’s joke, which referred to Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor). In response to the backlash, Kamra firmly stated that he would not apologise.

Kamra clarified that the Habitat Comedy Club was not responsible for his statements. “An entertainment venue is merely a platform for all sorts of shows. It has no power over what I say or do,” he wrote on X. He also compared the attack to an irrational act, saying, “Attacking a venue for a comedian’s words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn’t like the butter chicken you were served.”

Taking a swipe at politicians and their inability to handle criticism, Kamra argued that freedom of speech should not be limited to praising the powerful. “Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a public figure does not change the nature of my right,” he stated. He also questioned whether legal action would be taken against those who vandalised the venue.

Kamra pointed out that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials arrived at the Habitat Comedy Club without prior notice and demolished parts of the venue. “Will the law be fairly deployed against those who resorted to vandalism?” he asked.

Addressing his critics, Kamra reiterated his stance, declaring, “I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM). I don’t fear this mob, and I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down.”

The controversy has sparked a debate on free speech and political intolerance. While many have supported Kamra’s right to satire, others continue to criticise him. The incident raises questions about artistic freedom and the growing political influence over creative spaces in India.

Also read: Viral video: Shreya Ghoshal’s hilarious take on dessert names has the internet laughing, WATCH