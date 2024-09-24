Twitter
Mohammad Kaif says this cricketer is India's biggest match winner, not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Meet Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, who studied in UK, US, appointed new DG of Pakistan's spy agency ISI

'I don't even like...': Woman struggles to book Coldplay tickets, says she skipped meals, bathroom breaks

PM Modi US visit: Why PM Modi didn't meet Donald Trump during his trip?

Lapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai shares Kiran Rao, Aamir's first reaction to Oscar entry: 'For 10 mins we..'| Exclusive

Viral

'I don't even like...': Woman struggles to book Coldplay tickets, says she skipped meals, bathroom breaks

Coldplay's much-awaited Mumbai concert is will be held next year in January.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 02:46 PM IST

'I don't even like...': Woman struggles to book Coldplay tickets, says she skipped meals, bathroom breaks
In recent days, there has been a frenzy surrounding Coldplay's much-awaited Mumbai concert scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21. Fans were in a rush, soon after the sales of the ticken began, with some ready to spend significant amounts to guarantee their attendance. 

However, despite their earnest attempts, numerous Coldplay fans were left disappointed as they were unable to book tickets to fulfill their concert aspirations.

One woman’s effort to buy tickets caught attention because she spent the entire day infront of ger laptop screens to book tickets for her family.

A social media user named, Naomi Barton, shared on X that how she dedicated a full day to staring at her screen, skipping meals and limiting bathroom breaks to buy tickets worth Rs 12,000. Interestingly, she wasn't even a fan of the band; she was trying to get tickets for her family instead.

"I don’t even like Coldplay, but my entire family harangued me into contributing my devices to the Grand Ticket Buying," Naomi Barton said in a now-viral post. Naomi found herself 22,000th in the queue, while her family members lagged behind at 1.5 lakh places.

“Refreshments were acquired. Discussions were underway about what to do if only expensive tickets were available,” she wrote, adding that even credit cards were being examined in preparation.

She further added, "Note that I am not even attending the concert. This is my concert."

Barton also mentioned that she had family members flying in from France and Spain, along with their friends, to attend the concert.

Despite their persistent efforts, the family's aspirations were shattered as tickets quickly sold out, leaving Barton with 1,592 people still in line ahead of her. Surprisingly, she was happy the situation, humorously remarking, "I now have a lot of money in my account that I can keep if I decide to never speak to them again."

Following this setback, the family refused to give up. Despite another try, they found themselves trailing by 1.5 lakh spots once again. Barton concluded her story on an optimistic note, saying, "To lift my sibling's spirits, we're planning a Christmas weekend filled with 'Fix You' music and attempting not to spill our cocktails."

 

