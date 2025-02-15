The controversy started after a clip from India’s Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina, went viral.

Raghu Ram has reacted to the ongoing controversy around India’s Got Latent, saying he does not regret being on the show. The reality TV star shared his thoughts on social media after Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial joke about ‘parental sex’ led to public anger and legal action.

Raghu, known for Roadies, was a guest on the show weeks before the issue started. In his statement, he said he wished some jokes had not been included but that it was not his place to decide what should stay or go.

On social media, Raghu wrote, "I do not regret being part of IGL. I wish the show had not included some jokes that hurt people. A live audience may react differently than a YouTube audience. I might have left some jokes out, but I am nobody to tell Samay or the makers what jokes to keep and what words to beep. It is their decision, and I am sure they take it seriously."

He also spoke about free speech, adding, "Freedom of speech does not mean anything without the freedom to offend. People get offended even when there is no bad intention. But of course, I am sorry if I hurt anyone. Comedians push limits, talk about society, and challenge power while making people laugh. But no comedian wants to hurt people. They would be the first to apologise if they did. I hope society sees this issue in the right way and focuses on bigger problems that deserve more attention."

Raghu also said that his words were being misunderstood, writing, "Since their version is out, I want to share mine too."

The India’s Got Latent controversy

The controversy started after a clip from India’s Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina, went viral. In the video, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant an inappropriate question, which led to online outrage. The Maharashtra Cyber Department later filed a case against Allahbadia, Raina, and others involved in the show for allegedly making obscene content.

Raghu Ram, who was a judge on the tenth episode, was also questioned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Thursday. Reports say that over 50 people have been asked to give statements in the investigation.

Before the controversy, Raghu Ram had called his time on India’s Got Latent a ‘release’. In an interview with Guwahati Plus, he said, "Being on Latent was a release for me. Let me tell you why. After many years, I felt like I could be myself. The atmosphere was open, with no limits, and you could have fun without fear. There, no one takes you too seriously. Like they say, ‘jaisa des, vaisa bhes’ (When in Rome, do as the Romans do)."