'I'd love to work here': This company turns dry swimming pool into office space

Photos and videos of the pool-turned-office show rows of desks with fully equipped workstations, powered by floor-mounted sockets and extension cables.

The company's temporary office in the dried swimming pool has few vestiges of its old life left. Signs such as "Swimming Area" and "1.55m deep water area" are still visible. Employees use the pool's original railings to access their desks, and a glass door next to the gym leads to the "pool office".

According to employees, the pool was converted due to office renovations, and they have been working there for two months. The arrangement is a temporary solution, with the company's gym, pool and office areas all located on the same floor. The makeshift office has five rows of desks, each with eight workstations, giving it a surreal atmosphere.

One employee joked that, looking down from his desk, he felt like he was in a "mini diving tank" as the markings of the pool lanes were visible.

He added, "I feel like I'm in a science fiction movie; it's so weird, yet fantastic. I can brag about this office environment for a year!" The unusual office arrangement, which drew a lot of laughs, was also deemed potentially dangerous due to blocked escape routes and the lack of necessary fire safety features.

Lawyer Wang Ming highlighted these issues, sparking a lively debate online over the office arrangement. Concerns were raised about the safety of employees working in the pool area, and experts highlighted the importance of proper fire detection and alarm systems, emergency evacuation plans, and fire safety training.

One user wrote, "This submerged office is really unique. If you try to relax, the boss only needs to take a few steps, and the whole office will come into view. It's even more effective than surveillance cameras." Another commented, "The underwater office may look fashionable, but the humidity may cause arthritis. Can I sit in deep water for a long time? My joints won't survive." A third added, "There may be fire safety concerns. Swimming pools and office spaces are subject to different building codes."

The local fire department later confirmed to Red Star News that they had investigated the company's temporary office and that the company had evacuated the premises.

