'I broke down in office': Woman claims managers mocked her after she asked for mental health break in email

She said she had been struggling for several weeks and had repeatedly informed her managers, but her concerns were ignored.

A 21-year-old woman working in Gurugram reported that her managers showed no sympathy when she asked for a short break for her mental health.

She shared her experience in a viral post on Reddit, sparking a major online discussion about workplace attitudes toward mental health in India.

In her post, shared on Reddit's 'r/Gurgaon' subreddit, the woman wrote, "I'm 21 years old and work in Gurgaon. I don't understand why mental health is still considered a joke in India."

She wrote, "A few days ago, I broke down in the office—I couldn't breathe, was extremely breathless, and was crying constantly—and yet, nothing changed."

Feeling unheard, she explained that she decided to formally contact her human resources department. She continued, "I can't be forced to work in this situation, so today I finally wrote a formal email to the Human Resources department, hoping it would be taken into consideration. However, I heard they were upset about it."

According to her, a trusted coworker later told her that her managers had mocked her behind her back. She said, "They called me a liar, and even a supervisor joined in, adding insult to injury. It completely devastated me. I never imagined that being honest about my mental health would become a laughingstock."

She also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from a coworker asking if she could "log in" and take calls, while the email stated she needed time off.

The email she wrote read: Hello, I hope you're all well. I'm writing to let you know I'm not feeling well at the moment. There's a lot going on in my personal life that I'm not comfortable sharing right now, but it's reached a point where I'm feeling extremely stressed and unable to cope. I kindly ask that you take some time off to focus on your mental health and seek professional help during this time. I'm really sorry, but I won't be able to come to the office today, and I'll let you know when I'm ready to return. I'd also appreciate some space during this time—I'm finding it difficult to handle the calls and messages, and they're overwhelming right now. Your understanding and support would mean a lot to me. Thank you for your empathy and patience."

Take a look at the viral Reddit post here:

Reddit users flooded the comments with messages of support and advice. One user wrote, "Yes, mental health is a joke in this country, but sharing your mental health problems in India is even worse."

Another user commented, "People like this believe that if we have a working body and fingers to type on a keyboard, we can be treated however we want."

Many users also offered practical advice. One user said, "As a psychology expert, I would strongly recommend that you consult a professional instead of suggesting it - it really helps."

Another user wrote, "Everything was fine until you said you'd let them know when you're ready to come back. Most employers find this too vague. It's better to give a timeframe, even if it's temporary."

