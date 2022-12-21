Search icon
‘I am not your servant’: Cabin crew and fight mid-air in viral video

There was a heated exchange between an IndiGo crew member and a passenger, and now it is a viral video.

Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 05:56 PM IST

The cabin crew of airlines are usually very restrained and don’t lose their cool easily, but sometimes tough situations get better of them. One such incident has happened on the IndiGo flight between Istanbul and Delhi.

A video has gone viral on Twitter that shows a crew member losing her composure and talking on a high pitch with a passenger. She accuses the passenger of yelling at her and says, ‘I am not your servant.’

The 47-second viral video shows the passenger and the crew member trying to resolve the matter politely in the beginning, but the conversation escalates quickly and they start shouting on each other with the crew member doing most of the talking.

After a while, another crew member tries to pacify the situation. The tweets following the viral video suggest that the argument was about the meal chosen by the traveller.

Airlines keep facing tense situations when it comes to the passengers’ comfort and sometimes the discussions turn ugly, but most of the times it remains within courteous boundaries.  

The airline has also issued a statement in this regard and promised a good experience to their customers.

