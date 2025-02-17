Jaya Kishori defends her luxury Dior bag, explaining spirituality doesn’t require renouncing material possessions.

Spiritual preacher Jaya Kishori has finally addressed the criticism she faced last year for carrying a luxury Dior bag worth over Rs 2 lakh. The 29-year-old was spotted with a customized Dior tote at an airport in October, sparking debate on social media. Many questioned why a spiritual preacher was indulging in luxury, especially since the bag, as per Dior’s website, had a “calfskin” lining, which further upset some users.

In a recent conversation on the ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Kishori shared her thoughts on the controversy. She explained that she had owned the bag for over three years and found the backlash unnecessary. "I am not here so people can connect with me. They should be connecting to the words I speak. Apart from that, I have a personal life, which is nobody's business," she said.

‘Spirituality Doesn’t Mean Giving Up Everything’

Addressing the criticism that luxury and spirituality don’t go together, Kishori clarified that not all spiritual paths require complete renunciation. "Being spiritual does not mean one should renounce everything. What matters is that none of these material things should get to your head," she explained.

EP-261 with Jaya Kishori premieres today at 5 PM IST | ANI Podcast | Promo



“My personal life is not anyone's business…” responds Jaya Kishori to row over carrying Dior bag#ANIPodcast #SmitaPrakash #JayaKishori #Krishna #Spirituality #Meditation #Dharma



Watch Full Episode… pic.twitter.com/SFwOM5rKIC February 16, 2025

When asked if she believed the social media outrage was a deliberate attack on her reputation, she agreed. "Yes. When they can't compete with your character, they attack your reputation," she stated.

‘I Am Not a Sadhvi’

After the video of her luxury bag went viral, Kishori clarified that her version of the bag was customized and leather-free. “There is no leather in it, and customization means you can have it made as per your preference. That is why my name is written on it. I have never used leather, nor will I ever use it,” she told ANI.

She also made it clear that she never preached renouncing material possessions and did not consider herself a saint or sadhvi. “I have not renounced anything, so how can I ask others to do so? From the very beginning, I have been clear that I am not a saint, sadhu, or sadhvi. I am a normal girl, I live in a normal house with my family. Those who have attended my ‘Katha’ know very well that I never say everything is ‘moh maya’ or that one should stop earning money or give up material things,” she emphasized.

Kishori’s response has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting her stance while others believe spiritual figures should lead by example. Regardless, she remains firm in her beliefs, maintaining that spirituality is about inner peace, not material renunciation.