A Delhi man's late-night ice cream order turned into a matter of introspection when he found out that his Zomato delivery partner was differently abled.

In a post on LinkedIn, Ishaan Bhatt revealed what started out as a simple ice cream order but later turned out to be something much more serious.

"Yesterday I ordered ice cream from Zomato," Bhatt said. He revealed that 15 minutes after placing the order, he got a call from the delivery agent asking, "Sir, can you come down?"

"I was wrapped in my blanket like a paneer roll, and I replied: 'Kyun bhai? Aap aa jao naa upar.' (Why, bhai? You can just come up)."

However, the delivery agent's reply left him speechless as he said, "Sir, I am differently abled."

"Suddenly, there was silence. The guilt came even faster than the delivery," Bhatt said. He further explained that he jumped out of bed, threw his blanket aside, "like the main character of a movie", and ran downstairs, relishing that moment.

Bhatt added, "And honestly, that moment has stayed with me forever. We keep complaining about late deliveries, melted food and 'packaging achchi nahi di' - but in the background, companies like Zomato are giving real opportunities to people who really need them. I just found something that made me feel both human and humble."

He also shared a screenshot that showed he had ordered three ice creams. He added, "And yes, the ice cream was worth it."

Ishaan Bhatt concluded his post with a reminder to be more considerate: "Next time your delivery partner calls, maybe you won't be wrapped in a blanket like a paneer roll."

