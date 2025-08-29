'I am blown away': Chinese YouTuber builds mini subway for his cats, video goes viral

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors - Watch viral video
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to invest Rs 26449 crore
Who is Manoj Tumu? Why did AI expert quit Amazon job worth Rs 3.36 crore? Know about his work at Mark Zuckerberg's Meta
Bridging Engineering & Business Shireen Bojja Explains Her Outstanding Achievements and Stellar Role in the world’s 4th largest economy-California through DFM and ESG
Income Tax Return AY 2025-26: When will you get refunds?
8th Pay Commission: How will the new salary structure look like? know expected salaries hike, pensions, incentives, and more
Inside the Shift to Smart Logistics: Franky Joy on the Growing Role of Automation and What It Means for the Economy
Can Artificial Intelligence Shrink? An Austin Data Scientist Shows the Way
How To Open A Bank Account Online In 5 Minutes?
Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood beauties swear by these Korean skincare products
VIRAL
Chinese YouTuber Zing Zhilei, popularly known as Zing's World, has stunned everyone by creating a working metro subway for his cats.
At a time when Delhi's stray dog problem highlights the struggles animals face in our cities, stories of compassion and creativity are emerging even more. While many are concerned about how animals live on the streets, some pet owners are expressing their love in extremely creative ways. They don't just give their pets food or shelter, but also find new ways to keep them happy.
Chinese YouTuber Zing Zhilei, popularly known as Zing's World, has stunned everyone by creating a working metro subway for his cats. His creation has tunnels, platform doors that open with the train, a moving train, and even an escalator.
In the short video he shared, his cats can be seen calmly travelling inside the train while fun announcements welcome "passengers".
Zing took four months to complete the project. He got the idea when his fans asked him to build something bigger than the cat house he had built before. The most difficult part was to open the train and platform doors simultaneously and design a small escalator. Zing used his engineering knowledge to solve these problems.
The video quickly went viral and was viewed more than 4 lakh times. People praised his hard work and creativity.
This is not Zing's first project. Before this, he built a house for cats, a spa, a supermarket and a theatre from a Cybertruck. He also built 100 shelters for stray cats in just two days. With each project, Zing shows that love for animals can be expressed through both care and creativity.
Also read: Lord Ganesha receives grand welcome at 'world's largest home', where princess sisters wear 25-year-old 'Kanjeevaram sarees', queen showcases her majestic presence in 'Benarasi silk' saree, this royal family is...