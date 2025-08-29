'I am blown away': Chinese YouTuber builds mini subway for his cats, video goes viral

Chinese YouTuber Zing Zhilei, popularly known as Zing's World, has stunned everyone by creating a working metro subway for his cats.

At a time when Delhi's stray dog ​​problem highlights the struggles animals face in our cities, stories of compassion and creativity are emerging even more. While many are concerned about how animals live on the streets, some pet owners are expressing their love in extremely creative ways. They don't just give their pets food or shelter, but also find new ways to keep them happy.

Subway for cats

Chinese YouTuber Zing Zhilei, popularly known as Zing's World, has stunned everyone by creating a working metro subway for his cats. His creation has tunnels, platform doors that open with the train, a moving train, and even an escalator.

In the short video he shared, his cats can be seen calmly travelling inside the train while fun announcements welcome "passengers".

Zing took four months to complete the project. He got the idea when his fans asked him to build something bigger than the cat house he had built before. The most difficult part was to open the train and platform doors simultaneously and design a small escalator. Zing used his engineering knowledge to solve these problems.

The video quickly went viral and was viewed more than 4 lakh times. People praised his hard work and creativity.

Not just a subway

This is not Zing's first project. Before this, he built a house for cats, a spa, a supermarket and a theatre from a Cybertruck. He also built 100 shelters for stray cats in just two days. With each project, Zing shows that love for animals can be expressed through both care and creativity.

