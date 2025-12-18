Hypocrisy of Pakistan EXPOSED: Dhurandhar song played during entry of politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, video goes viral, Pakistani netizen says, 'We are addicted...', WATCH

Another hyproctic action of Pakistan has caught attention, politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made an entry into a public event on the most trending song Fa9la.

Another hyproctic action of Pakistan has caught attention, politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made an entry into a public event on the most trending song Fa9la. The song by Bahrainian artist Nawaf Fahed aka Flipperachi, Fa9la has gone viral after it was used as a background song on Akshaye Khanna's solid entry as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar.

On the flip side, Pakistan ad other Arab nations have banned the release of the film in theatres, alleging it being 'anti-Pakistan.' Several FIRs have been filed against it in Pakistani courts, calling it a 'Propaganda' film.

However, the Pakistanis were also not able to contain themselves from grooving on the hyper-catchy beats of the song. The song has became a viral sensation and has become the world's top viral track on Spotify. It became popular after it was used in the movie.

The video going viral on social media was posted by CineAlpha on X, and wrote, 'From films to music, Pakistan seems completely obsessed with Dhurandhar right now.' However, DNA can not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Netizens react

One user mocked the speakers used in the Public event. He said, 'Speaker kitne ghatiya hai.' Another said, 'Hypocrisy is Pakistan's sole character. Pakistan knows this full well,it sets fire to its own house and then screams, blaming the entire world.India, Israel, Sindh, Afghanistan,Balochistan.

One Paksitani also commented, 'Well who says that we are not addicted to Indian movies and music. We are, since our childhood we are listening to Kishore Kumar, Lata Ji Rafi,and have been watching all the Indian movies. There is no doubt.'