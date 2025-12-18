FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in stunning lehenga‑saree with eye‑catching ruby necklace, SEE pics

DNA Verified: PM Modi spotted wearing earring while meeting with deputy PM Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said on his Oman visit?

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2026 BIG UPDATE: Notification released for 1576 Group B and C posts at ossc.gov.in; Check details here

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film is on record-breaking spree, becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...

SEBI’s Digital Gold Caution: What the Regulator Is Really Signaling to Investors

Hypocrisy of Pakistan EXPOSED: Dhurandhar song played during entry of politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, video goes viral, Pakistani netizen says, 'We are addicted...', WATCH

Taapsee Pannu speaks out on breaking Bollywood’s beauty rules: 'They wanted me to...'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trade spiritual silence for seaside serenity as they head to their Alibaug farmhouse

India to get its first forest university in THIS city, not in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, it is in...

SHOCKING! Jasprit Bumrah takes away fan's phone at airport, warns him, 'Phone gir gaya aapka toh, mereko bolna nahi'; Watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique decor, and personal touches that reflect her personality

Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique d

Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in stunning lehenga‑saree with eye‑catching ruby necklace, SEE pics

Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in stunning lehenga‑saree

DNA Verified: PM Modi spotted wearing earring while meeting with deputy PM Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said on his Oman visit?

DNA Verified: PM Modi spotted wearing earring on his Oman visit?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique decor, and personal touches that reflect her personality

Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique d

Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon

From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026

4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka

HomeViral

VIRAL

Hypocrisy of Pakistan EXPOSED: Dhurandhar song played during entry of politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, video goes viral, Pakistani netizen says, 'We are addicted...', WATCH

Another hyproctic action of Pakistan has caught attention, politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made an entry into a public event on the most trending song Fa9la.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Hypocrisy of Pakistan EXPOSED: Dhurandhar song played during entry of politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, video goes viral, Pakistani netizen says, 'We are addicted...', WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Another hyproctic action of Pakistan has caught attention, politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made an entry into a public event on the most trending song Fa9la. The song by Bahrainian artist Nawaf Fahed aka Flipperachi, Fa9la has gone viral after it was used as a background song on Akshaye Khanna's solid entry as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. 

On the flip side, Pakistan ad other Arab nations have banned the release of the film in theatres, alleging it being 'anti-Pakistan.' Several FIRs have been filed against it in Pakistani courts, calling it a 'Propaganda' film. 

However, the Pakistanis were also not able to contain themselves from grooving on the hyper-catchy beats of the song. The song has became a viral sensation and has become the world's top viral track on Spotify. It became popular after it was used in the movie. 

The video going viral on social media was posted by CineAlpha on X, and wrote, 'From films to music, Pakistan seems completely obsessed with Dhurandhar right now.' However, DNA can not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Watch:

 

Netizens react

One user mocked the speakers used in the Public event. He said, 'Speaker kitne ghatiya hai.' Another said, 'Hypocrisy is Pakistan's sole character. Pakistan knows this full well,it sets fire to its own house and then screams, blaming the entire world.India, Israel, Sindh, Afghanistan,Balochistan.

One Paksitani also commented, 'Well who says that we are not addicted to Indian movies and music. We are, since our childhood we are listening to Kishore Kumar, Lata Ji Rafi,and have been watching all the Indian movies. There is no doubt.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shraddha Kapoor calls Dhurandhar 'big moment for Indian cinema', applauds technicians in Aditya Dhar film: 'When you feel...'
Shraddha Kapoor applauds technicians in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar
Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in stunning lehenga‑saree with eye‑catching ruby necklace, SEE pics
Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in stunning lehenga‑saree
DNA Verified: PM Modi spotted wearing earring while meeting with deputy PM Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said on his Oman visit?
DNA Verified: PM Modi spotted wearing earring on his Oman visit?
OSSC CGL Recruitment 2026 BIG UPDATE: Notification released for 1576 Group B and C posts at ossc.gov.in; Check details here
OSSC CGL Recruitment 2026: Notification released for 1576 Group B and C posts
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film is on record-breaking spree, becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film creates this record
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique decor, and personal touches that reflect her personality
Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique d
Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon
From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026
4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response and more
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement