Hyderabad techie arrested for stealing Porsche worth Rs 2 crore, details inside

In Hyderabad, India, a daring car heist involving the theft of a Porsche belonging to a prominent Telugu film producer's son-in-law has culminated in the arrest of the perpetrator.

In a daring act of car theft that has captured the attention of the public, a Hyderabad man was arrested for pilfering a Porsche belonging to the son-in-law of a prominent Telugu film producer. The audacious incident unfolded as Sai Kiran, a 30-year-old, made off with the luxury car from the parking lot of an upscale city hotel on a Friday morning.

The story began when Archith Reddy, son-in-law of well-known producer Dil Raju, arrived at the hotel for his morning gym session. He parked his striking red Porsche at the hotel premises before heading inside for his workout. Upon his return, Reddy was left in disbelief as he realized his prized possession, a Porsche valued at a staggering 2 crore rupees, had vanished without a trace.

Promptly informed by a vigilant security guard, the local police acted swiftly, launching an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the luxury vehicle. According to reports from the Times of India, the police diligently combed through traffic signals in the vicinity, eventually tracking the Porsche's movements across various areas in Madhapur and Jubilee Hills. With the assistance of CCTV footage, authorities successfully pinpointed the car's location and promptly took Kiran into custody.

Detective Inspector S Veera Shekar of Jubilee Hills revealed the cunning strategy behind the theft, explaining that Kiran had arrived at the hotel on his motorcycle and cunningly parked it in close proximity to the Porsche. To his astonishment, Kiran noticed that the car key was left inside the vehicle, and the door was unlocked. Seizing the opportunity, he drove off with the high-end vehicle.

At the police station, Kiran attempted to mislead authorities with extravagant claims of influential connections, alleging associations with Bollywood stars and powerful politicians. He even went as far as to assert that Minister KT Rama Rao had instructed him to steal the car. However, the police soon uncovered the truth - Kiran was, in reality, an IT professional with a substantial income but a peculiar fascination for high-end automobiles. Furthermore, it was revealed that he had a prior record of similar thefts.

Jubilee Hills Inspector P Ravindra Prasad informed Deccan Chronicle, "The accused, identified as Mallela Sai Kiran, hails from the Mansurabad area. Kiran had initially alleged that Minister KT Rama Rao had instructed him to steal the car. However, upon reaching out to Sai Kiran's family, they clarified that he is grappling with mental health issues and is presently receiving treatment at the Brain Life Foundation."