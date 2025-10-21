Hyderabad man wins hearts after ordering sweets just to gift them to delivery agents

Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall till...,orange and yellow alert issued for these regions; check full forecast
VIRAL
The video, shared on Instagram by Gundeti Mahendra Reddy, shows him ordering sweets from four different delivery platforms and gifting them to the delivery agents.
A Hyderabad resident won hearts online when he shared a video of himself ordering sweets through delivery apps like Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, and BigBasket – and then handing them over to delivery partners as Diwali gifts.
The video, shared on Instagram by Gundeti Mahendra Reddy, shows him ordering sweets from four different delivery platforms and gifting them to the delivery agents. The clip has been viewed over 1.7 million times and has garnered praise from social media users.
The caption in the video reads, "We ordered sweets from Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, and BigBasket for Diwali and handed them over to the delivery partners."
The short video ends with a smiling delivery agent receiving the sweets and thanking them.
Many users praised this kind gesture. One user said, "This was a very kind gesture," while another added, "Thank you for this idea. I never thought of this."
Others called it a small but meaningful way to appreciate the delivery workers who continue to provide their services even during the holidays.
