Girl dresses up like Allu Arjun, recreates 'Saami Saami' hook step from 'Pushpa' - WATCH viral video

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's super hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise' is not only taking the cinematic world by storm but is also one of the most trending topics on social media as of now. The film is garnering a lot of praise for its songs, dialogues, acting, the cinematography from viewers across the globe.

Many influencers and social media users have also posted videos of themselves participating in the famous 'Saami Saami' dance challenge. Now, one video is going viral on social media in which a dancer from Hyderabad, dressed up as Allu Arjun, could be seen dancing to the super hit song 'Saami Saami'.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Mrinali Bramandapally who shared it on her Instagram account. So far, the video has more than 10 million views on it and over 4 lakh likes.

Sharing the video, Mrinali said, "My current favvvv recreation of @alluarjunonline sir’s dance. How can I not accept the Dance challenge. What can I say about @alluarjunonline sir’s dance. Asal thaggutaleru. Trust me, I watched my own video for more than 30-40 times now."

The video shows Mrinali successfully and skillfully recreating Allu Arjun’s hook step from the famous song that is going viral on social media. Netizens also showered praises on Mrinali and her epic dance. One user wrote, "Trust me I'm looking at you only. what grace and style," while another said, "No Words. Just Awesome. #fallen in love vth ur dance."