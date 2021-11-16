13-year-old Hyderabad girl conquers Mount Kilimanjaro, plans to climb all 'seven summits'

What adults can only dream to achieve is something a 13-year-old girl from Hyderabad has made possible. Muriki Pulakita Hasvi, the Hyderabad teen recently scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa known for its snow-capped peaks.

Riding high on success, the young girl does not want to end her pursuit here and now wants to climb the rest of the six summits across the world. Muriki shares her experience of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro which is a dormant volcano situated in northeastern Tanzania at 5,895 metres (19,340 feet).

"It was an adventurous experience, Mount Kilimanjaro is such a mountain where you experience all the weather conditions," she told ANI. Speaking to the news agency, the elated 13-year-old revealed that her preparations for the mountaineering trip to Mount Kilimanjaro started three months back right after she climbed the Everest base camp in April this year.

"After doing base camp, I realised that I want to complete all seven summits therefore I stated preparation then and there," Muriki Pulakita Hasvi added. Muriki says that to be able to climb a mountain one needs to be mentally strong and adds that yoga and meditation helped her to stay mentally strong.

The grit and determination of Muriki Pulakita Hasvi is so strong that she wants to climb all seven summits before 2024. "And for that, I have made all the plans already," she told news agency ANI. Muriki has a very special message for the young generation. She says, "My message to all young generations is not to ask them to choose mountaineering but to basically tell them to conquer their mountain in their lives."

(With Inputs from ANI)