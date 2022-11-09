Daughter of beedi factory worker cracks MBBS exam after learning from YouTube, know her inspiring journey

Daughter of beedi factory worker cracks MBBS exam after learning from YouTube | Photo: Twitter/@RaoKavitha

Many people on social media are being inspired by the story of a dedicated girl from Hyderabad. A Hyderabad girl has proven the importance of hard effort and perseverance in achieving success in life. A single mother's daughter who works in a 'beedi' factory passed the MBBS exam by studying from YouTube videos. Harika, girl who passed MBBS exam is a Nizamabad resident in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, Nizamabad constituency TRS MLA Kavitha Kalvakuntla tweeted the motivational tale of Harika. Former MP Kalvakuntla mentioned that she met Harika and her mother and encouraged their aspirations by giving them the first instalment of their tuition in consideration of Harika's financial situation.

Despite the hurdles in the way, Harika has shined through and determined to make her dream of becoming doctor true. TRS leader Kalvakunta wrote in her tweet, “Dare to dream and don't stop working until you achieve them.” The TRS leader claims that Harika was able to pass the MBBS test on her own and with an excellent score by watching and studying from YouTube videos.

According to Kalvakuntla, getting to know beedi worker Harika and her mother and sharing in their remarkable journey is indeed a blessing. Using social media, he posted Harika's inspiring story. Internet users have apprieciated the kind gesture done by TRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla.

One user wrote, “So sweet of you madam. Wonderful gesture. Hatsoff”. Another user commented, “Great job madam”. “It's great initiative Kavitha sister supporting MBBS student,” said another netizen.

Amazing! This is the real happiness when we extend our helping hands to the needy.Super! @RaoKavitha — Akshaj Danapuneni (@ADanapuneni) November 9, 2022

Great job madam November 9, 2022

