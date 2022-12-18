Hyderabad businessman takes newly purchased helicopter to temple for 'Vahan Puja', viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: Taking newly bought prized possessions such as two-wheelers and four-wheelers to temples is not unusual in India. In fact, the majority of us do it. However, a businessman from Hyderabad, Telangana, did something that most of us have never heard of. A tweet recently went viral on Twitter, showing a businessman taking his newly purchased Airbus ACH-135 helicopter to a temple to perform religious traditions and customs. The video of the same is shared on Twitter by user named Mohd Lateef Babla and it quickly went viral on social media. Watch the video here:

Boinpally Srinivas Rao, the proprietor of the Prathima business, bought an Airbus ACH 135 and used it for the "Vahan" puja at the Yadadri temple dedicated to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Costing $5.7M, the opulent helicopter. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/igFHMlEKiY — Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) December 15, 2022

We can see the owner, Boinpally Srinivas Rao, performing the Vahan puja at the temple with the priests and his family members in the shared video. Rao took an Airbus ACH-135 to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri, about 100 kilometres from Hyderabad, for the special puja. His family members accompanied him on the flight. The family performed all of the rituals in front of the helicopter, which is valued at $5.7 million.

"Boinpally Srinivas Rao, the proprietor of the Prathima business, bought an Airbus ACH 135 and used it for the "Vahan" puja at the Yadadri temple dedicated to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Costing $5.7M, the opulent helicopter. #Telangana" reads the video caption.

Needless to mention, the clip went crazy viral on social media, and netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions. Here's how the internet reacted to this amazing scenario:

