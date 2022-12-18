Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Hyderabad businessman takes newly purchased helicopter to temple for 'Vahan Puja', viral video

A tweet recently went viral on Twitter, showing a businessman taking his newly purchased Airbus ACH-135 helicopter to a temple to perform religious t

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

Hyderabad businessman takes newly purchased helicopter to temple for 'Vahan Puja', viral video
Screengrab

New Delhi: Taking newly bought prized possessions such as two-wheelers and four-wheelers to temples is not unusual in India. In fact, the majority of us do it. However, a businessman from Hyderabad, Telangana, did something that most of us have never heard of. A tweet recently went viral on Twitter, showing a businessman taking his newly purchased Airbus ACH-135 helicopter to a temple to perform religious traditions and customs. The video of the same is shared on Twitter by user named Mohd Lateef Babla and it quickly went viral on social media. Watch the video here:

We can see the owner, Boinpally Srinivas Rao, performing the Vahan puja at the temple with the priests and his family members in the shared video. Rao took an Airbus ACH-135 to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri, about 100 kilometres from Hyderabad, for the special puja. His family members accompanied him on the flight. The family performed all of the rituals in front of the helicopter, which is valued at $5.7 million.

"Boinpally Srinivas Rao, the proprietor of the Prathima business, bought an Airbus ACH 135 and used it for the "Vahan" puja at the Yadadri temple dedicated to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Costing $5.7M, the opulent helicopter. #Telangana" reads the video caption.

Needless to mention, the clip went crazy viral on social media, and netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions. Here's how the internet reacted to this amazing scenario:

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
World Children's Day 2022: India's iconic buildings lit up in blue, see pictures
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce buzz, meet other Pakistan cricketers who married Indian women
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 547 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.