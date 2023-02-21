Hyderabad: 5-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs on camera

In a horrific incident, a 5-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad. The deceased minor was identified as Pradeep, who had accompanied his father to his workplace where the incident took place.

The boy`s father, Gangadhar, works as a security guard. He took his son with him to work on Sunday and while he was strolling outside, a pack of stray dogs attacked him, sources said, adding that the CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced as well.

Pradeep, 4YO boy mauled to death by stray dogs on Sunday, 19th Feb afternoon at Amberpet #Hyderabad.

Boy's father, security guard took him to his workplace, dogs attacked him while he was roaming alone. He was rushed to hospital but declared dead

Hyderabad | A 5-yr-old boy, Pradeep mauled to death by stray dogs on 19th Feb. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.



Gangadhar, the boy's father & a security guard had taken him to his workplace & the dogs attacked him while he was roaming alone



Some locals rushed to Pradeep`s rescue and rushed him to a hospital, sources informed further, adding, however, that he was declared dead by the doctors on arrival.

In a similar incident earlier, a toddler was mauled to death in an apartment building in Noida last year by a stray dog. The incident triggered massive disquiet among residents. Further details are awaited.