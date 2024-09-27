Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big blow for BJP as Sunil Jakhar resigns as Punjab chief ahead of Panchayat elections: Report

'I was dating an actress, told her not to meet...': Yuvraj Singh's shocking claim about his love life

Meet actor who started career with 5 continuous flops, now competes with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; he's Triptii Dimri’s…

Meet woman, lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, has this connection with Nirav Modi...

Husky joins morning aarti, takes social media by storm, internet calls it...; watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'I was dating an actress, told her not to meet...': Yuvraj Singh's shocking claim about his love life

'I was dating an actress, told her not to meet...': Yuvraj Singh's shocking claim about his love life

Meet actor who started career with 5 continuous flops, now competes with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; he's Triptii Dimri’s…

Meet actor who started career with 5 continuous flops, now competes with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; he's Triptii Dimri’s…

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

What is the best time to study?

What is the best time to study?

Seven breathtaking images of the universe captured by NASA 

Seven breathtaking images of the universe captured by NASA 

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actor who started career with 5 continuous flops, now competes with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; he's Triptii Dimri’s…

Meet actor who started career with 5 continuous flops, now competes with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; he's Triptii Dimri’s…

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet actress who is in jail for over 12 years, is accused of 4 murders, chopped businessman's body into pieces with...

Meet actress who is in jail for over 12 years, is accused of 4 murders, chopped businessman's body into pieces with...

HomeViral

Viral

Husky joins morning aarti, takes social media by storm, internet calls it...; watch viral video

In the midst of the fast-paced world, this viral sensation reminds people about the joyful moments that pets add into our lives

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 09:46 AM IST

Husky joins morning aarti, takes social media by storm, internet calls it...; watch viral video
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A cute clip showing a Siberian husky joining in a morning prayer song has gone viral on social media. Monu Jangra has posted this clip on Instagram, and people can watch more of the cute pet howling in the tone of the religious chanting, which has gone viral.

The video simply titled “Sanatani Husky” has over 675k likes and hundreds of comments from people who thought it was hilarious. Some of the users were happy, and one of them jokingly said, ‘Bro was a pandit in his last life!’ There was also one who noted it annoying how at the precise time the aarti was closing, the dog would stop howling as well, which made it go viral.

This adorable demonstration has brought a lot of love and laughter on the social media platform. Audiences have humorously noted the husky’s zeal in the practice, but some have taken it further to suggest that the furry worshipper be taken home. One user jokingly said, “Save your Husky.” I’m on my way to steal it!”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Monu jangra (@go_nomad9)

The element of a pet and its owner is also illustrated in the video, but in addition, we can also see that happiness and even finding someone can come under the most peculiar circumstances. Thus, watching this rather joyful and kind material, the audience can hear that love and care can be interbreed.

In the midst of the fast-paced world, this viral sensation reminds people about the joyful moments that pets add into our lives. The joyful participation of the husky in morning aarti makes the audience, regardless of their origins, feel happy and want to know that happiness is where it can be found, even in the most unexpected places.

The Sanatani Husky is, undoubtedly, a story that has left sweet feelings crawling along the spinal cord of many readers and brings vivacity to the theory of happiness from unanticipated places.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

After UP, Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh makes it mandatory for…

After UP, Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh makes it mandatory for…

What is 'suicide pod' used by US woman to kill herself and how does it work?

What is 'suicide pod' used by US woman to kill herself and how does it work?

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts to dating rumours with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, says 'We are...'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts to dating rumours with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, says 'We are...'

Mumbai rains: 'So cute': Viral video shows giant lizard roaming in housing society, WATCH

Mumbai rains: 'So cute': Viral video shows giant lizard roaming in housing society, WATCH

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement