Husky joins morning aarti, takes social media by storm, internet calls it...; watch viral video

A cute clip showing a Siberian husky joining in a morning prayer song has gone viral on social media. Monu Jangra has posted this clip on Instagram, and people can watch more of the cute pet howling in the tone of the religious chanting, which has gone viral.



The video simply titled “Sanatani Husky” has over 675k likes and hundreds of comments from people who thought it was hilarious. Some of the users were happy, and one of them jokingly said, ‘Bro was a pandit in his last life!’ There was also one who noted it annoying how at the precise time the aarti was closing, the dog would stop howling as well, which made it go viral.



This adorable demonstration has brought a lot of love and laughter on the social media platform. Audiences have humorously noted the husky’s zeal in the practice, but some have taken it further to suggest that the furry worshipper be taken home. One user jokingly said, “Save your Husky.” I’m on my way to steal it!”



The element of a pet and its owner is also illustrated in the video, but in addition, we can also see that happiness and even finding someone can come under the most peculiar circumstances. Thus, watching this rather joyful and kind material, the audience can hear that love and care can be interbreed.



In the midst of the fast-paced world, this viral sensation reminds people about the joyful moments that pets add into our lives. The joyful participation of the husky in morning aarti makes the audience, regardless of their origins, feel happy and want to know that happiness is where it can be found, even in the most unexpected places.



The Sanatani Husky is, undoubtedly, a story that has left sweet feelings crawling along the spinal cord of many readers and brings vivacity to the theory of happiness from unanticipated places.