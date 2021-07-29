Husband sinks into 10 feet muddy puddle, wife's reaction is unmissable - WATCH viral video

Recently, a video of a British tourist in the Maldives, went viral on social media where he can be seen trying to jump over a puddle to save his white trouser and shoes but to his surprise, he falls right into it and gets covered in muddy water. You can hear his wife laughing in the background of the video.

According to Daily Mail, the couple, Lewis and Racheal were holidaying on the island of Fuvahmulah in the Maldives exploring the surroundings where they came across a swamp. The couple did not want to take the long route and instead decided to cross the swamp by jumping over it.

The video shows Lewis taking off his shoes before attempting to cross the swamp. He says in the video, "I don't know how I'm going to get across, see my trousers are getting dirty," as he stood near the murky water. As he plunged into the water thinking that he will find solid ground, instead he plunged straight inside the water and his wife laughed hilariously.

The video was shared by Mr Lewis last week on TikTok which went viral within no time and garnered 28 million views. It was later shared on Instagram as well by several pages which again went viral and gathered approximately six million views and counting.

In an interview to a leading daily, Lewis said, "We are currently in the Maldives and my wife suggested taking a shortcut across the island to get to the other side."

He further added, "I'll be honest, I knew that my feet were going to get wet, I even considered that perhaps the bottom of my trousers may also get wet and I thought it could make an amusing video, so my wife proceeded to film but it was a total shock when I disappeared into the hole, and I kept going down, I think the hole may have been nine to 10 foot deep."

Though Lewis went inside the muddy water, he wasn't too scared and came out of it quickly and composed himself.