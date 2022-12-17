‘Husband of the year': Man helps wife with makeup during live match, video goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: A video of a man assisting his wife with her makeup while watching a live game at a stadium went viral on social media, earning him the title of "Husband of the Year." This one small gesture by a man has melted many hearts online and he has become an internet sensation. The video is shared on Twitter by a user named @Gulzar_sahab and it has garnered more than 24k views.

The viral video opens with a man sitting next to his wife as she applies makeup while they watch a live game in a stadium. The husband is seen holding a smartphone with a front-facing camera, which the wife used as a mirror while applying liner to a portion of her face. The man patiently holds the phone up and watches the game while keeping his hand extremely still. "Husband of the year." reads the video caption.

The video went viral on social media garnering more than 24,000 views. In the comment section, many criticized the wife, while others praised the husband's careful gesture. One user wrote, "Bechara.. chain se match bhi nahi dekh paa raha hai stadium aake bhi" Another user said, "Shaadi karke phas gya yaar acha khasa tha kunawara". Howw awwdorable" wrote third user. Fourth user in the comment section wrote,"This melted my heart, thanks for sharing"