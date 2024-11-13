The band, featuring lead singer Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, will take the stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025.

The British rock band Coldplay has announced a fourth concert date in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as a part of their highly anticipated Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band, featuring lead singer Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, will take the stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025.

Tickets for the event will be available starting November 16, 2024, on BookMyShow.

Making the annocement through Coldplay's official social media handles, the team shared an electrifying video with the caption, “2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED. The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. Tickets on sale 16 November at 12 PM IST. Delivered by DHL.”

In September, Coldplay took over social media after tickets for all three of its concerts in Mumbai sold out quickly. The band is set to perform at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on January 18, 19, and 21.

Coldplay's 2016 concert in India was notably short, with lead vocalist Chris Martin sharing the stage with acclaimed composer AR Rahman for less than ten minutes, entertaining the audience with a blend of Hindi and English songs.

Having sold over 100 million records worldwide and won multiple Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for "Viva la Vida," Coldplay remains a significant force in the music industry, captivating fans around the globe.

Meanwhile, in response to the excitement on social media, the official accounts of BookMyShow and BookMyShowLive issued a warning to concert-goers about online ticket scams occurring on unofficial ticketing platforms.

“Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams! Don’t fall prey to unauthorized platforms selling fake tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India! It has come to our attention that unauthorised platforms are listing tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale. These tickets are invalid,” the post read. “Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don’t fall prey to this because you will be buying fake tickets. Avoid scams! BookMyShow is the only official platform for ticket sales,” the statement read.